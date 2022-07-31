ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Rishi Sunak pledges NHS no-show fines as Liz Truss vows school reform

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Care firm My Homecare Reading put clients at risk, report finds

An inadequate care firm put clients at risk of avoidable harm and failed to obtain required recruitment information for some staff, inspectors found. My Homecare Reading provides personal care for people in their own homes. A report said the agency did not run "effective and robust recruitment and selection procedures"...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
BBC

Michelle O'Neill's IRA comments were sickening, victim says

The brother of a man murdered by the IRA has described Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill's comments about the organisation as "sickening". Ms O'Neill told BBC News NI's Red Lines podcast there had been no alternative to IRA violence during the Troubles. Colin Worton said there had always...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy