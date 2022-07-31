Al Sigl Community celebrates its 60th anniversary in Rochester

13wham.com
13 WHAM
Puerto Rican Festival returns to downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating Rochester's deep ties to Puerto Rico in style. The 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival began Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field, following a two-year absence. The three-day event features live music, food, cultural events, and much more. The festival's president, Orlando Ortiz, said he's excited to...
13 WHAM
RMSC holds interactive Space Fest
Rochester, N.Y. — A festival that's out of this world is happening at the Rochester Museum & Science Center this week. Space Fest allows kids of all ages to explore all things space through interactive lessons giving them an opportunity to have fun all while learning about the solar system.
13 WHAM
City announces street closures for Puerto Rican Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — Several street closures will be in effect for the city's Puerto Rican Parade this weekend. The parade is set to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. outside City Hall, proceeding to Frontier Field. The following streets will close to traffic at 8 a.m. and reopen after the...
13 WHAM
Police connect with Rochester residents at National Night Out
Rochester, N.Y. — Across the nation, law enforcement officers got up close and personal with the communities they serve for National Night Out. In Rochester, RPD officers and neighbors gathered for celebrations across the city, including at International Plaza off North Clinton Avenue, one of the city's most violent neighborhoods.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
13 WHAM
Rochester declares Cool Sweep for Wednesday & Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — The city has declared a Cool Sweep for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees. City pools, spray parks and air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended hours to help residents cool down. R-Centers with air conditioning:. Avenue D, 200 Avenue D, 8:30...
13 WHAM
Former City Council President Gladys Santiago dies
Rochester, N.Y. — Former City Council President Gladys Santiago is being remembered. Santiago served on City Council from Aug. 20, 1996 through Dec. 31, 2009. She served as vice president for a decade before becoming president in 2008. Santiago also served as senior vice president of the Ibero-American Action...
13 WHAM
Hickey Freeman building to receive money for affordable housing space
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Hickey Freeman building on North Clinton Avenue has landed state funding to convert part of the space into affordable housing. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $682 million in bonds and subsidies Monday to create or preserve affordable housing across the state. The Tailor Square project...
13 WHAM
RCSD teacher contract negotiations deadlocked
Rochester, N.Y. — Further delays on contracts for Rochester City School district teachers. The previous agreements expired at the end of June and the teacher's union says they've been unable to agree on a new contract. This comes as the district has nearly 400 teacher vacancies for the upcoming...
13 WHAM
90 degree heat returns to Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although it feels comfortable this morning in WNY, we'll see a big increase in the heat and humidity over the next few days. Area dew points are in the 50s this morning, but they'll jump to near 70 degrees later tonight. That increase in the atmospheric moisture content will get paired with well above normal temperatures later tonight and Thursday.
13 WHAM
Perinton community pays final respects to fallen RPD officer
Perinton, N.Y. — Following a more than three-hour service in downtown Rochester, the procession for fallen RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz continued on to White Haven Memorial Park. Both civilians and first responders lined the route to pay respects to the fallen officer, including Donald Lucas from the Blue Knights...
13 WHAM
Amazon to help employees attend SUNY Brockport for free
Brockport, N.Y. — Amazon employees can now pursue a bachelor's degree at SUNY Brockport at no cost, through a new program announced Tuesday. The company's Career Choice program will cover tuition and select fees for qualifying hourly employees who are accepted as students at the school. Amazon employees will...
13 WHAM
Sam Carter hosts inaugural 'Good Day Rochester Games'
Gates, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester showcased some up-and-coming young athletes in the Rochester area Wednesday morning, as Sam Carter hosted the first-ever (and possibly last) Good Day Rochester Games. He took us to the track at Gates Chili High School to spotlight the Maximum Velocity Track & Field...
13 WHAM
Monroe County DA facing ethics complaint from "concerned community members"
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is facing an ethics complaint from a group of "concerned community members" over her association with gubernatorial candidate Representative Lee Zeldin, and her department's handling of the attack against him at a campaign event last month. Michael Brazee, a community...
13 WHAM
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Otis Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's west side late Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived to the scene, they found a...
13 WHAM
Lawmakers listen to calls for change following officer's death
Rochester, N.Y. — The message was made clear Monday during Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz's funeral — more needs to be done to address the ongoing violence in Rochester. Several speakers called out lawmakers during the service, demanding change. "I know we have some local politicians and state officials here....
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
13 WHAM
All or nothing downpours
Today's scattered showers and storms are helping but more rain is needed. Even when we've had rainy days this year, it hasn't been overwhelming. Other than a very snowy day in January, there hasn't been one day with over one inch of rain. There have been 10 DAILY record rains...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
