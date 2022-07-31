KY Power restoration update for Eastern KY

www.wtvq.com
WTVQ
Geography plays a role in eastern Kentucky flooding
(PERRY COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) While the July 28th flooding event in eastern Kentucky may have been one of the most significant to date, it’s not the only one. This part of the state has a troubling history of flooding, much of it due to the terrain. Unlike the geography...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
WTVQ
ABC 36 partners with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get relief supplies to Eastern Ky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 is partnering with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get much-needed supplies to Eastern Kentucky. You can drop-off goods from 8AM to 8PM at ARH’s corporate office at 2260 Executive Drive in Lexington. Right now, they are in need of bottled water, cleaning supplies,...
WTVQ
Five FEMA mobile registration centers now open for Kentucky flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are now five FEMA mobile registration centers open in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26. According to FEMA, flood survivors who live in those counties can go...
WTVQ
Donations for small towns waiting on state, FEMA assistance
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people are organizing donation efforts across central Kentucky to send to impacted people from the floods. Rebecca and Jonathon Sizemore are both first responders and have friends who were greatly affected in the floods last week. “I couldn’t imagine waking up in the morning...
WTVQ
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
WTVQ
Safety hazards and health risks to look out for following flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood clean-up continues in eastern Kentucky, there are hazards and risks that still pose a danger to people living there, and also to those helping with relief efforts. “It’s important that people know that although they want their home to be a safe haven...
WTVQ
Heat gives way to more unsettled weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week
Despite the hot and humid Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we managed to squeeze in a mainly dry afternoon which was great news for the on-going clean-up and recovery efforts from the devastating flood event that happened one week ago. Luckily heat indices weren’t as high in those impacted areas but it was still a hot one. We did manage to see an isolated pop-up storm or two, mainly in Lexington metro during the mid to late afternoon. We caught some of the heavy rain in the distance with our tower cam around 4pm Thursday as you can see below.
WTVQ
Occasional storm chances this first week of August as the flood recovery efforts continues across Southeastern Kentucky
After some early morning rain, it was a breezy and warm start to August across Central and Eastern Kentucky with mainly dry conditions during the afternoon hours. This was great news for the recovery and clean-up efforts from the tragic flash flood event last Thursday morning across Southeastern Kentucky. That area did receive some decent rain early Monday but it didn’t cause additional efforts. So many groups and organizations have organized relief efforts for those impacted by the flooding, going in big convoys with supplies, just like the one in Knox County on Monday (see picture below) that took supplies to residents in devastated Knott County.
WTVQ
Hot and humid midweek ahead of more late week storms
Thankfully heavy and rain and storms did not develop in eastern Kentucky Monday night, allowing for the Flood Watch that had previously been issued to be canceled. A few isolated storms will be possible for the remainder of the day on Tuesday. Most of that activity will remain in western Kentucky. Heat and humidity will be on the climb through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, while heat indices will reach the 90s.
WTVQ
A quick dose of August heat and humidity, but it stays dry into the mid-week
We squeezed in a mainly dry Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky which was just what the doctor ordered for the commonwealth, including flood ravaged parts of Southeastern Kentucky where the clean-up continues. A big thunderstorm complex to our northwest weakened out late morning and did nothing more than throw a few debris clouds our way but we still saw plenty of sunshine and highs running into the upper 80s.
WTVQ
Pediatric psychologist offers tips to help children through trauma of natural disasters
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ)- We’re seeing the impacts natural disasters, like the flooding in eastern Kentucky, can have on communities both physically and emotionally. And psychologists say this could have a heavy toll on adults and children. Over the last week, websites, television, and social media have been full of...
