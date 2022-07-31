Saturday’s Sunrise From Los Alamos Mesa

losalamosreporter.com
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Monday Evening Rainbow From Los Alamos Mesa
A rainbow Monday evening as seen from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Monday Night Light
Monday night light from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Los Alamos Police Department Report: July 27 – Aug. 2
Joseph O’Grady, 20, of White Rock was taken into custody July 29 on an arrest order. April M. Rivera, 36, of Los Alamos was arrested July 30 and charged with encouraging violation of bail or probation. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from...
Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Set For Saturday, Aug. 13
Pies like this one from the recent Rio Arriba County Fair may be entered in the Los Alamos County Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest Saturday, Aug. 13. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION NEWS RELEASE. The Los Alamos County Fair Blue Ribbon Homemade Pie Contest has been set for...
Los Alamos Democrats To Meet Monday Evening Via Zoom
Los Alamos Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, August 8, at 6:30pm on Zoom. Candidates for local office will speak to party members. Login information has been sent to the party email list and is available on the website losalamosdemocrats.org.
Espanola Planning & Land Use Director Afzaal Hussain Shot And Killed In Albuquerque Monday Night
I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
Historic Chapel Open For Aug. 8 Manhattan Project National Historic Park Lights For Peace Commemoration
On Monday, August 8, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, Los Alamos section, is fittingly sponsoring a Lights for Peace walk at Ashley Pond. “The event is designed to be a quiet, introspective experience, focused on giving visitors the opportunity to walk the lighted path in silence and have their own reflective experience based on their personal reasons for participating”, according to the August 2 news release.
The Wildflowers – America’s #1 Tom Petty Tribute Band Performs Friday At Ashley Pond
A celebration of professional associations, employee federations, and labor unions sponsored by the Los Alamos Federation of School Educators and the New Mexico Federation of Labor. The Wildflowers sound just like Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers in their prime and have the energy and musicianship to bring down the house with every performance. Presenting a stunningly accurate tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Wildflowers band has successfully toured the country for more than seven years performing at festivals, night clubs, and major concert venues. For more information about the Wildflowers visit, www.TheWildflowersBand.com.
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
Northern New Mexico Culture Showcased Saturday During Rio Arriba County Fair
Dancers from Baile Ilusion Ballet Folklorico under the direction of Renee Darlene Royball provided their usual splash of color and energy Saturday during Culture Day at the Rio Arriba County Fair in Abiquiu. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Three young dancers from Baile Ilusion Ballet Folklorico Saturday at Culture Day...
Crews responding to explosion near Coors and Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police say they are responding to an explosion at the Smith's store at Coors and Central. According to police, the explosion was believed to have been caused by a compressor. Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries. Further information is limited at this...
2022 National Night Out Event In Santa Fe Tonight
SANTA FE — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be joined by Santa Fe based law enforcement, first responders, and service agencies to host the 38th Annual National Night Out at the Villa Linda Park and Santa Fe Place Mall 6-9 p.m. today, (Aug. 2). The event is...
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
Victim’s family in fatal shooting near the University of New Mexico speaks
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 now knows the name of the person murdered Monday night near the University of New Mexico’s campus. Police continue to search for 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s killer. Afzaal came to New Mexico from Pakistan and made a big impact in a lot of lives while he was here. Afzaal’s […]
County: Tree Trimming To Start Up Thursday North Mesa And Barranca Mesa
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is set to start up again on Thursday. Residents on North Mesa and Barranca Mesa may see Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services professionals mitigating hazards and power outages by trimming tree branches growing around power lines. Southwest Fire Defense...
County: Community Invited To Zoom Meeting Wednesday On Community Services Survey
The Community Services Department would like to invite the community to a rescheduled Zoom meeting, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 that will focus on the summary findings of the community survey completed in May. The Los Alamos County Community Services Department has been working with a professional consulting team to assist...
It’s County Fair Time! Aug. 11-14
The Los Alamos Cooperative Extension Service would like to invite you to this year’s County fair, August 11-14. Our fair has a proud history of showcasing the best of Los Alamos County: its youth, community, and talent which you will find at the indoor exhibits at Mesa Public Library, third floor. This year’s fair continues to salute those things of which we are most proud with our fair theme of “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights.”
One person dead following crash on I-40 in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes on westbound I-40 at Carlisle were closed due to a crash with injuries, according to the Albuquerque Police Department and NM Roads. Around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash under the Carlisle bridge on I-40 regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a […]
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have paved the way for people to get arrested if they refuse to leave an arroyo. Tuesday night, council passed an ordinance that gives the Albuquerque Police Department the authority to remove people from arroyos. The measure sponsored by Tammy Fiebelkorn requires officers to give a written warning first, […]
