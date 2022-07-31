UHP: Driver at large after stolen car pursuit ending in Salt Lake City

gephardtdaily.com
Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City motorcycle-SUV crash as former UFA firefighter, paramedic
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Wednesday morning when his bike collided with an SUV. “The man who died in this crash is being identified as David Alexander Kluger,” an SLCPD statement says....
KSLTV
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Brigham City woman who spent 5 days in crashed car climbs up 300-foot ravine to safety
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing on July 26 was found, dehydrated and with internal injuries, late Wednesday after she climbed up a 300-foot ravine after a car wreck. “On 8/3/22 at 2245 hours a 64 year old female from...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigate fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are on the scene of a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2290 South. According to SLCPD Detective Ben Nielsen, the crash was first called into 911 emergency dispatchers Wednesday about 7:35 a.m.
Victim identified in fatal SLC motorcycle crash
THURSDAY 8/4/22 9:11 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning. Salt Lake City Police says the victim is David Alexander Kluger. Kluger was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an SUV near 2290 […]
Gephardt Daily
Sandy busts drunk driving suspect: blows 5 times legal limit, has 38 hard seltzer cans, two pints on board
SANDY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police arrested a drunk driver who allegedly posted a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit driving a car cluttered with more than 40 alcohol containers. A portable breath test on scene tested at .278, well above Utah’s .05...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD update: Separate collisions leave skateboarder dead, motorcyclist critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information on two separate collisions Tuesday night, which left one person dead and one critically injured. Car-motorcycle. The first incident, a collision between a car and a 50-year-old motorcycle, was reported at...
KSLTV
Bountiful police: one arrested, one still hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police said they arrested a 20-year-old woman Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video which turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people. One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as...
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Utah, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Gephardt Daily
Alleged scammers in custody after trying to sell fake gold jewelry to Layton police chief
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton Police Department has issued a scam alert after three arrests were made of alleged scammers who tried to sell fake gold jewelry the Layton Police Chief. “A group of people have recently been in our area approaching people in...
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 16, arrested after allegedly firing gun, fleeing Salt Lake City police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and later fled from police. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came to dispatch...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police searching for ‘strapped’ suspect who boosted beer from 7-Eleven
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man stole three bottles of beer from a Taylorsville 7-Eleven after telling a store clerk he was “strapped” Monday night. Taylorsville police say the robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3180 W. 5400...
Gephardt Daily
Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The fire...
KSLTV
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead and police are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near 1300 S. Major Street. Detectives said...
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
