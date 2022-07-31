ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 5 days ago
Michael Albright
4d ago

more coverage on how elitist can have a carbon footprint larger than 1000 families but quickly spouts climate change and requirements for all of us to quit using gasoline cars, lawnmowers and take public transportation.

Reply
16
The Seeker
3d ago

ALL the Rich Elitists think it alright if the constantly burn Fossil Fuels in their Private Jets, Limousines or Ships. But us peon’s that have to use it to get back and forth to your jobs. Heck no, it’s not for us

Reply
7
Jerry Sire
4d ago

What do you expect the Marxist to say ? If you think its truth, you are just as deluded as them.

Reply
6
