Bayley brings some friends to her WWE’s SummerSlam return

clutchpoints.com
Related
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF・
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
NFL・
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
PWMania
Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE
WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:. “You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status
So much has happened in the world of pro wrestling since this past May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering where Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he’s better known — has been. On the post-Double or Nothing episode of “AEW Dynamite,” MJF verbally tore into his boss, the owner and President of AEW, Tony Khan, by pointing out how the additions of former WWE talent to their roster have skyrocketed since they were first formed. He would even go as far as to say the additions to the AEW roster were “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots” before getting heated enough to yell, “Fire me, [Tony], you f—ing mark,” as his microphone was cut off.
stillrealtous.com
Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured two triple threat matches, one of which saw AJ Styles pick up a victory over Mustafa Ali and The Miz. Ciampa later went on to pick up a win over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa and AJ Styles faced...
ComicBook
Triple H Makes Major Changes for WWE Superstars
World Wrestling Entertainment is in a new era. Just days after Vince McMahon retired from the company, it was announced that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be taking over all responsibilities related to WWE creative. Considering how well both fans and talent alike embraced The Game's NXT, many entered this new regime with not just optimism, but high expectations. While no drastic alterations have been made just yet, Triple H has begun to make minor changes that have been reflected on recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw. PWInsider reports that talent have been given the freedom to speak more freely during promos, and have been allowed to improvise in the ring.
A former member of NXT’s Hit Row just secured championship gold
Since leaving NXT, Swerve Scott, the leader of Hit Row who now goes by Swerve Strickland, has been killing it. He signed with, and is currently the tag team champion of AEW alongside fellow former NXT standout Keith Lee as part of Swerve in our Glory, holds the DEFY Tag Team Championship with SCU alumni Christopher Daniels, and is currently one of the most in-demand bookings on the indie wrestling market, with matches on his resume at Warrior, REVOLVER, Ring of Honor, MLW, NJPW, Terminus, and more.
ComicBook
Watch Former WWE Star Make Their AEW Debut
All Elite Wrestling just brought in a former WWE star during the latest episode of AEW Dark, and you can watch his introduction to the AEW crowd in the video below. Last night's AEW Dark was the debut of Parker Boudreaux in AEW, who was formerly known as Harland in WWE NXT, and many were shocked to see him among the onslaught of releases by WWE over the past two years, especially after all the buzz he came into the company with. Now he's had his first match in AEW, and while it remains to be seen if he will sign (or has signed) a long-term deal with the company, the first step towards that is now complete, and you can watch his introduction in the video below.
PWMania
Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up
A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed. Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. “Gonna continue to...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0