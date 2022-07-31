Effective: 2022-08-04 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portions of Southeastern Alamogordo and Boles Acres. Heaviest rain occurring in the area of Stark Peak, Caballero Canyon, Purgatory Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO