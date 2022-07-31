Miranda reaping benefits of BP with Dad

www.mlb.com
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Minasian: 'I always feel a sense of urgency' to win
ANAHEIM -- The Angels were busy at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, making three separate deals that saw them trade outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-hander Noah Syndergaard and closer Raisel Iglesias for a group of prospects led by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez and left-hander Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
Phils land Thor, Marsh, Robertson in trio of trades
ATLANTA -- Dave Dombrowski wanted to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. He got one with minutes to spare. He got a center fielder and a reliever, too. The Phillies announced Tuesday that they acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate...
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners
NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
MLB
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
MLB
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MLB
Kershaw (back) exits early, though Dodgers' momentum builds
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited with low back pain before the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. As he warmed up to pitch the fifth, Kershaw felt his back tighten up after his penultimate warmup throw. He then tried to throw one more to test the back, but immediately motioned over to the Dodgers dugout. He left the game with trainer Thomas Albert.
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
'We're building something good': Murphy emerging as leader
ANAHEIM -- Given the high volume of rumors involving Sean Murphy in the final days leading up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, the A’s likely could have received quite the haul for their budding star catcher. Ultimately, Oakland’s front office felt Murphy’s importance to a young squad far outweighed...
MLB
Red Sox release Bradley Jr.
The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday. The move comes three days after the Red Sox added Tommy Pham to their outfield through a trade with the Reds. In his second stint with Boston, Bradley hit .210 with a .578 OPS in 271 at-bats this season. He was acquired from Milwaukee in December in a deal that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.
MLB
After dodging trouble, Gausman spins a masterpiece
ST. PETERSBURG -- In his first 14 pitches Tuesday night, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman issued a leadoff walk and hit a batter. “I got in a little trouble at first,’’ Gausman said. After that, he authored a masterpiece. Gausman allowed just one hit over eight innings --...
MLB
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
MLB
Devers does it all in return to lineup
HOUSTON -- It isn’t very often that Rafael Devers can fly under the radar. But with most of the pregame focus on Tuesday surrounding the Trade Deadline, Boston’s star third baseman made his return from the injured list almost under the cover of darkness. That was, until the...
MLB
Stott at shortstop after 'difficult decision' with Didi
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies are past the point of patience and track records. The Phillies announced Thursday afternoon that they released shortstop Didi Gregorius to make room on the 26-man roster for second baseman Jean Segura, who was activated from the 60-day injured list. Gregorius’ release made rookie Bryson Stott the Phillies’ everyday shortstop.
MLB
The reasoning behind Brewers' surprise DFA of Lamet
PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday brought a major plot twist to the Josh Hader trade: The Brewers designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment. Lamet, who has a 9.49 ERA this season but is just two years removed from contending for the National League Cy Young Award in the shortened 2020 season, was one of four players acquired from the Padres for Hader, with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. It was thought that Lamet would join the Brewers' bullpen to get guidance from a Milwaukee coaching and analytics staff that has had success with similar projects. Instead, Lamet is not part of Milwaukee’s plans.
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
'Best that ever was': Dodgers fondly recall Scully
SAN FRANCISCO -- In June, Sandy Koufax was back at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were unveiling his statue. It was a day to celebrate Koufax and his legendary accomplishments. But even on a day that was supposed to be all about him, Koufax took a second to applaud a man that was with him along the way.
