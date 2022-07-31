Report: Red Sox willing to trade top players ahead of deadline

larrybrownsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
NH Governor calls on the Red Sox to fire Alex Cora
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has some takes. On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he called on the Boston Red Sox to fire Alex Cora this season.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency
The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team
The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
Padres find new trade home for Eric Hosmer after Nats rejection
The San Diego Padres have found a new home for Eric Hosmer after the veteran rejected the Washington Nationals. Hosmer was originally included in the Padres-Nationals trade headlined by Juan Soto. But Hosmer has a limited no-trade clause that includes the Nats, which gave him the power to reject his inclusion in the deal. He decided to do just that, leaving the Padres scrambling to find a new trade destination for Hosmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB・
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: Umpires make big mistake during Yordan Alvarez at-bat
2) foul ball (1-2) 3) called strike (should have been strikeout) The funny part is after taking the called strike on the 1-2 pitch, Alvarez paused and looked, as if he was expecting to be called out. Instead, the at-bat continued, and on his fourth strike, he grounded out. It’s...
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
MLB・
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
18K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 8