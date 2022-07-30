ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags sign OL Darryl Willams, waive TE Naz Bohannon

By James Johnson
 5 days ago
With Day 5 of camp completed, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a signing on Saturday by adding offensive lineman Darryl Williams to the roster. To make room for his addition, the Jags waived undrafted rookie Naz Bohannon.

Williams will join the Jags after entering the league in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of Mississippi State. He spent a majority of his first two seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad before joining the New England Patriots this offseason.

While playing for Mississippi State, Williams was a three-year starter. He was once a team captain for the Bulldogs as a senior and also earned the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week award twice in 2019.

Williams has spent a majority of his career playing center, so he will give the team depth behind the player who is on track to be the starting center in Luke Fortner. The Jags have a very experience starter and backup center option in Tyler Shatley, but he could end up being a starter at left guard with Fortner at center.

The decision to sign Williams makes sense for the Jags because they’ve had issues at center outside of Shatley and Fortner. Spectators at camp have said that backup interior lineman KC McDermott is struggling with snaps and the Jags took a look at guard Ben Bartch at the position as a result.

