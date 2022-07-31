Arizona Wildcats OL Jordan Morgan Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

www.azdesertswarm.com
WATCH: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and head coach Jedd Fisch speak after opening day of training camp
Arizona's first preseason practice is in the books as it prepares for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State. After Wednesday's workout, quarterback Jayden de Laura spoke with reporters about his offseason weight program, his comfort with the system, and his love of spam and eggs. Head coach Jedd...
Arizona football training camp report: Day 2
In terms of returning experience, Arizona’s defense has an edge on the offense with a players who combined for 82 starts last season back for 2022. So what, new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen thinks. “There’s no starters on our defense,” Nansen said Thursday after the Wildcats’ second preseason practice....
Familiarity with system, extra ‘body armor’ making Arizona QB Jayden de Laura more comfortable in pocket
Jayden de Laura has been penciled in as Arizona’s starting quarterback for 2022 pretty much from the moment he decided to transfer there from Washington State in January. Nothing about his play in spring practice changed that, even though the player himself wasn’t particularly impressed with the performance.
WATCH: Post-practice interviews from defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, LBs Jerry Roberts, Malik Reed and Ammon Allen
The second day of Arizona’s preseason training camp is in the books, the last in which the Wildcats will go without pads. Friday’s workout will introduce shoulder shells, with full pads coming on Tuesday in the sixth practice of camp. Our full Day 2 camp report can be...
Former Arizona great Reyna Carranco joins Arkansas softball coaching staff
The coaching ranks around the country continue to swell with former Arizona softball greats. The latest is former second baseman and Pac-12 batting champion Reyna Carranco who was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas on Thursday. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” Arkansas head...
Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital. “Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever....
Sunshine, success, and school will bring Arizona softball commit Brooke Mannon west
Playing softball in the Midwest isn’t easy. Last year, righthanded pitcher Brooke Mannon’s high school team in West Jefferson, Ohio played just 20 games because of numerous rainouts. It’s one of many reasons she gave her verbal commitment to Caitlin Lowe and the Arizona Wildcats. “I’m locked...
Arizona football’s rebuild begins anew with training camp set to open
During his opening statement at Pac-12 Football Media Day last week, Jedd Fisch referred to the 2022 season as the “first year” of Arizona’s rebuilding project. So does that mean 2021 was the teardown?. The Wildcats open training camp on Wednesday, the second under Fisch but the...
Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Oregon pass rusher Tristan Davis
On the eve of Arizona starting training camp in preparation for the 2022 season it has landed another piece for 2023 and beyond. The Wildcats have received a commitment from Tristan Davis, a 3-star edge rusher from Oregon. Davis, who will be playing his senior season at Lakerigde High School...
