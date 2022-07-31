Ex-Red Sox OF Renfroe hits 2-run HR, Brewers top Boston 9-4

www.boston.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Cora appeared shocked by the decision to toss him. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Syndergaard, Phillies beat Nationals in rain-shortened game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won his Phillies debut despite giving up four runs, Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia won a rain-shortened, five-inning game 5-4 over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. Rhys Hoskins also went deep, helping secure a victory for Syndergaard (6-8) two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. “I’m extremely thrilled and blessed to be in this clubhouse,” Syndergaard said. “The personalities seem amazing in this clubhouse. I just want to do my part.” The Phillies began play a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the final NL wild-card spot. They have won seven of nine against Washington this season.
Verlander wins MLB-leading 15th game, Astros blank Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 Thursday night. Verlander (15-3), making his comeback from Tommy John surgery, extended his winning streak to seven starts and moved into a tie with Herb Pennock for 55th place all-time with 241 victories. He gave up two hits, both singles, and struck out five. In addition to leading the majors in wins, Verlander leads with a 1.73 ERA. The right-hander is 11-16 in his career at Progressive Field, where his 5.17 ERA is the highest of any ballpark that he has pitched in more than twice. Will Smith, Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton completed the three-hitter, helping Houston move within 1 1/2 games of the idle Yankees for the best record in the AL.
Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth. Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee. Jordan Hicks (3-5) allowed a run on a hit and two walks, and Génesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton each tossed a scoreless inning in relief in the combined two-hitter.
