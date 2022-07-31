ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Calls Isaiah Simmons 'STAR' of Defense

By Ryan Sanudo
 5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has high expectations for linebacker Isaiah Simmons in 2022.

One of the top Arizona Cardinals' story lines heading into the 2022 season is if linebacker Isaiah Simmons can take an even bigger leap in his third season.

Simmons went from posting 54 tackles in 2020 to 105 tackles in 2021. All eyes are on the former No. 8 overall pick, who will have a more important role with the Cardinals following the release of former captain linebacker Jordan Hicks, even though they play different positions.

Cardinals fans were able to see the team practicing in State Farm Stadium at the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" training camp on Saturday.

Throughout the practice session, Simmons was seen lined up on the edge and working with the safeties. There were plenty of times when he was covering the slot receiver, with second-year man Zaven Collins and Nick Vigil at the inside linebacker spots.

During Simmons' time at Clemson, he showed his ability to play multiple positions on defense. Last season, Simmons lined up at eight different positions, per Next Gen Stats.

Arizona is looking to utilize Simmons anywhere they see fit, at any time. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph calls him the team's "STAR" defender.

"Right now he's our STAR;  star 'backer or safety, whatever you want to call him," Joseph said. "He's playing well, but we'll see. That's what camp is for, to figure out how far we can go with him playing certain spots."

Joseph reiterated that Simmons can be a linebacker, safety and dime back in his defensive scheme.

Simmons hasn't missed a single game in his two seasons in the NFL. But the 24-year-old saw issues down the stretch in 2021 because of a nagging shoulder injury.

Shortly before the first practice of training camp, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he was concerned about Simmons playing too many positions.

"I don't think so," Kingsbury said this week. "I think watching him having a two-year sample size, we've figured out what he does really well. We're trying to maximize him and put him in a position to do that. So I don't feel like we're stalling his growth. I think the way we've adjusted our defense is gonna play to his strengths."

Safety Jalen Thompson also spoke to the media this week July 27 and said that Simmons' hybrid role is a "huge addition" to the defense and that "he's everything".that the group needs.

Simmons will be put under a microscope this season and the 24-year-old has a chance to show his size and athleticism even more in 2022.

