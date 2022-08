New York City reports fourth heat-related death

A fourth person has died in New York City due to the extreme heat.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that the person, who died on Monday died due to heat-related conditions.

Last Frday, a person in their 70s died in their home in Queens , an official said.

The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.

The medical examiner says the victim had contributing conditions.

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

