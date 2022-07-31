New York City reports fourth heat-related death
A fourth person has died in New York City due to the extreme heat. The Medical Examiner confirmed that the person, who died on Monday died due to heat-related conditions. Last Frday, a person in their 70s died in their home in Queens , an official said. The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure. The medical examiner says the victim had contributing conditions. ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.
