New York City reports fourth heat-related death

 4 days ago

A fourth person has died in New York City due to the extreme heat.

The Medical Examiner confirmed that the person, who died on Monday died due to heat-related conditions.

Last Frday, a person in their 70s died in their home in Queens , an official said.

The cause of death was listed as hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.

The medical examiner says the victim had contributing conditions.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

