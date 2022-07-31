Local tourism expert says aquarium proposal isn't worth the $85 million dollar investment

cnycentral.com
cnycentral.com
$17.2 million affordable housing development completed in Onondaga County
TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a $17.2 million affordable housing development in the Town of Camillus on Tuesday. The new complex, Camillus Heights offers 60 affordable and energy-efficient homes with family-friendly amenities. The complex is located in a well-resourced area...
Romesentinel.com
Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
Romesentinel.com
Board turns down solar project application in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND — An application for a proposed solar project in Westmoreland — that would have turned more than 140 acres of farmland into host sites for six solar arrays — was denied at a Tuesday night Westmoreland Joint Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board meeting. Residents...
waer.org
New $17M affordable housing project completed in Camillus
The state has announced the completion of a new affordable housing project for families in the Town of Camillus. The $17.2 million Camillus Heights development has 16 two-story residential buildings, and offers a total of 60 apartments and a community building. All of the buildings are LEED certified and have energy efficient appliances.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
This Breathtaking New York Country Estate Is A Literal Dream – See Inside!
Located right in Oneida County, you won't want to miss putting your offer in on this property. That is, if you can tolerate the price tag. It's....up there. This absolutely gorgeous home is for sale in the Clinton/Kirkland area - New Hartford School District. The address is unknown, as the listing on Zillow says "undisclosed." The country estate sits on 159 acres of land being able to see miles and miles of views. Not only does the main home have 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and some pretty incredible features, but there's also a guest home and a very spacious pole barn.
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
cnycentral.com
$1.2 million to go towards project to help children with disabilities
Assembly member Al Stirpe, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Tuesday, that $1.2-million will be going to AccessCNY to build a new center that will help address the needs of children and young adults with disabilities as well as their caregivers. The building will be called 'Children's Respite and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor businesses react to approval of $85 million aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, with County Executive Ryan McMahon promising it could revitalize the neighborhood. Although many people in the community have said the money would be...
cnycentral.com
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
cnycentral.com
What's next for the newly-approved aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor?
Syracuse, NY — An $85 million aquarium is coming to Syracuse, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Tuesday's vote on the project came down to a single vote. With the required votes the project can begin to move forward. County Executive Ryan McMahon says private donors...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County launches dashboard to help electric vehicle drivers locate charging stations
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente recently announced the launch of an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Dashboard that will pinpoint charging locations for residents and visitors. The dashboard has a variety of features, including a map with the addresses of all charging stations in Oneida County.
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
cnycentral.com
Ryan McMahon wins $85 million aquarium vote, Central New Yorkers share their thoughts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — $85 million in Onondaga County taxpayer dollars will be spent on an aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor, an underdeveloped area in Syracuse's Northside. The multi-million dollar aquarium approval received a mixed reaction from Central New York taxpayers after a 9-8 vote in favor of McMahon's proposal.
cnycentral.com
Oneida Shores Beach closed for swimming due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida Shores Beach in the Town of Cicero is closed for swimming due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water, the Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday. Swimming will not be allowed at the beach until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels,...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Executive celebrates 'political victory' after approval of aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the Onondaga County Legislature’s approval of $85 million to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, County Executive Ryan McMahon held a news conference where he described the approval as a political victory. The funds that will be used to build the aquarium...
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
