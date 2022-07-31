ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

By Skylar Tallal
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago
WIBW

Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Maquoketa Caves triple murder suspect shot, stabbed victims & acted alone, authorities say

State investigators released the autopsies of the three victims and suspect in the Maquoketa Caves State Park triple murder last month. The Iowa State Medical Examiner says Tyler Schmidt, the father of the Cedar Falls family killed on July 22, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. His wife Sarah died from stab wounds while 6-year-old Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Stepdaughter & accomplice charged with murdering Jodie Bevans

PALO, Iowa — Two people are accused of suffocating a 58-year-old woman from Palo. Jodie Bevans was found dead in her home on 64th Street on July 15. On Wednesday night, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI arrested Samantha Bevans, 34 of Palo while Tacoa Talley, 38 of North Liberty was arrested Thursday morning.
PALO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue project set to begin August 8

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Boulevard/1st Avenue E Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, August 8th. This is a joint project between the cities of Cedar Rapids and Marion. Marion Boulevard and 1st Avenue E (in Cedar Rapids) will be rehabilitated from Collins Road to...
MARION, IA
KIMT

Two dead after fatal crash in eastern Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

National Night Out being held across eastern Iowa on August 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several National Night Out events are being held across eastern Iowa on Tuesday night. The annual campaign is designed to build trust between neighborhoods and law enforcement. The national effort is a major part of police outreach, particularly now. The Washington Post...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two dead after crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people are dead after a crash in Dubuque County on Highway 20. The crash occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday near mile marker 300. One car was traveling eastbound on Highway 20, another was waiting to turn northbound on Olde Castle Road.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two arrested after road rage incident, shots fired on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police say two people were arrested after a road rage incident on the interstate Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:10 pm police were called for what was described as road rage that started near Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. A passenger told police someone riding in another car pulled a gun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"Ghost guns" like the one used in Maquoketa, easy to get and assemble

Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt were killed at their campsite in Jackson County on July 22nd. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. Monday a new report from the Des Moines Register claims the suspect built a gun himself. We've talked about these before. They're called "ghost guns." Iowa DCI isn't...
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Sizzlers win 2022 National Granny Basketball championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers are the winners of the 2022 National Granny Basketball championship. The Granny Basketball League is a non-profit organization to provide fun, competitive exercise for women age 50 and older playing six-on-six basketball. There are now more than 450...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun in downtown Iowa City early on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Alex Bwayonga, 18, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380

An incident on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon has resulted in four counts of attempted murder. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Joint Communications Agency received a call at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from a passenger in a vehicle on I-380 that was described in a "road rage" situation. The incident started near the intersection of Center Point Road and 32nd St. NE before the two vehicles involved began traveling south on I-380. The caller reported that a passenger in the other vehicle had shown a gun during the event.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA

