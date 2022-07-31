ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Police exchange gunfire with suspect during McMinnville standoff, nobody hurt

KGW
KGW
 4 days ago
www.kgw.com

City
Yamhill, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Mcminnville, OR
Crime & Safety
nwlaborpress.org

Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash

A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Resident reports rattlesnake

The Forest Grove Police Department checks out that call and many more in its activity report from July 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 15 Officers were called to an assisted living community where a resident allegedly assaulted a staff member. On arrival, officers were able to convince the resident to go to the hospital for evaluation. Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested After Breaking Into Mobile Homes

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a string of home and car break-ins in Wood Village Saturday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., on July 30th, deputies received a report that a couple of people were trying to break into a parked car at the Wood Village Town Center on NE Glisan Street. When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact one man who was seen actively trying to enter the car. When he saw the deputies, he ran east through the shopping center parking lot.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
kezi.com

Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say

ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1

On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
POLK COUNTY, OR
