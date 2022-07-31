Police exchange gunfire with suspect during McMinnville standoff, nobody hurt

www.kgw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Portland couple claims they caught neighbor on camera stealing multiple items
A local couple claims they know who stole their car tent and custom rack from their North Portland two weeks ago – and they live just minutes away.
Driver killed, passenger injured in rollover crash on I-5
A driver was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Albany Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Deputies: Corvallis man arrested after kidnapping, car chase
A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and led deputies on a car chase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting
A child is one of two people injured after gunfire struck a home in Vancouver's Rose Village neighborhood.
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
Forest Grove Police Log: Resident reports rattlesnake
The Forest Grove Police Department checks out that call and many more in its activity report from July 15-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 15 Officers were called to an assisted living community where a resident allegedly assaulted a staff member. On arrival, officers were able to convince the resident to go to the hospital for evaluation. Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested After Breaking Into Mobile Homes
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a string of home and car break-ins in Wood Village Saturday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., on July 30th, deputies received a report that a couple of people were trying to break into a parked car at the Wood Village Town Center on NE Glisan Street. When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact one man who was seen actively trying to enter the car. When he saw the deputies, he ran east through the shopping center parking lot.
WWEEK
Clackamas County DA Files Felony Theft and Criminal Mischief Charges Against Joey Gilliam
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth today charged Earl Joe “Joey” Gilliam III with six felony counts of aggravated theft in the first degree (a Class B felony) and six counts of criminal mischief (a Class C felony). Gilliam is the son of Joe Gilliam, the former longtime...
Officials identify man killed in Old Town shooting that injured 2
Officials identified the man killed in the Old Town shooting that left two others injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
kezi.com
Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
kptv.com
Man arrested after standoff, 200 rounds fired in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.
Officer struck by suspected DUII driver in NE Portland
A Portland police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.
75-year-old woman found safe
A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night was found safe, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
Police: DUII driver arrested for alleged bias crime against officers
A suspected DUII driver was arrested Saturday for an alleged bias crime against female officers after a crash in North Portland.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1
On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0