The Freeze Reopens After Car Crash that Injured Three

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
skooknews.com
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
skooknews.com
16 People Displaced After Minersville Apartment Building Fire
Over a dozen people are displaced after an early morning apartment building fire in Minersville. Just before 3:30am, Wednesday, emergency personnel were called to 2 Sunbury Street, in Minersville for a possible apartment building fire. As Chief Eric Eichenberg arrived on scene, he called in heavy fire coming from the...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Helicopter crashes in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a small helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood. Carbon County EMA confirms the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Orioles Drive in Mahoning Township. Three people were in the helicopter at the time, one was taken to...
Rig wreck closes part of I-81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
skooknews.com
Attempted Burglary Under Investigation in Ashland
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating an attempted burglary at a home in Ashland last week. According to Troopers, the incident occurred at a home on North 9th Street around 4:00am on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 when an unknown suspect pushed in a first floor window air conditioner.
sanatogapost.com
Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
Interstate 78 West reopens after nearly 8-hour closure from 2-truck crash in Bethlehem area (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Interstate 78 West reopened just after 10 a.m. Monday, nearly eight hours after a tractor-trailer crash closed the highway in that direction, authorities say. Soon after the highway reopened on the rainy morning, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and box truck was reported at mile marker 73.5 westbound, five miles from the initial wreck.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids
Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
skooknews.com
Church Burglarized in Cressona
A church in Cressona was burglarized Monday. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary. The pictured male suspect...
skooknews.com
Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 4th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Robert Lawrence Hanlon, 88, of Orwigsburg, PA and formerly of Tamaqua, PA, died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Orwigsburg. Born on October 26, 1933, in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Thomas and Marguerite (Kelly) Hanlon. A 1952 graduate...
