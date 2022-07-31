Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

www.kiiitv.com
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
Person rescued from Corpus Christi Marina after early morning call
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person is recovering after being rescued from the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Rescue crews were called out around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A rescue boat was able to get there in under five minutes to help that person out of the water.
Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act. The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas. Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping...
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
CCPD investigating 2 separate shootings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cases are under investigation after Corpus Christi Police said they could be related. Around 5:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting on North Staples and Commanche. But while on the way to the location police were told one person was taken to the hospital.
Grant from Department of Transportation to help with air services in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Texas cities were awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation totaling $1,750,000 on Wednesday. DOT received 48 applications from 30 states to receive money from the $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant was awarded to 25 communities in 20 states.
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Stolen truck found after chase, bail out along County Road 101
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A truck reported stolen out of Houston led Nueces County constables on a chase Tuesday afternoon. Constables said it started when a deputy attempted to stop a black pickup truck along County Road 101 near Bluntzer. The driver of that truck refused to stop leading...
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Lunker caught, released
Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students. All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie...
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
Extra hot with Saharan Dust moving into Corpus Christi
High temps are in the triple digits across the Brush Country. The heat index will be up to 115 degrees.
