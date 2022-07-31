ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregory, TX

Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

 4 days ago
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX
KIII 3News

Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act. The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas. Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD investigating 2 separate shootings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cases are under investigation after Corpus Christi Police said they could be related. Around 5:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting on North Staples and Commanche. But while on the way to the location police were told one person was taken to the hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
#Fire Department#Accident#Gregory Recycling#Gregory Taft#Portland Department
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Lunker caught, released

Lunker caught, released

Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

Homebuilding, landscaping could be impacted if drought restrictions continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi. The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

