Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals

 5 days ago

Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals.

The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year.

“That was really important for this team to make a killer run and get down the racetrack,” Force said. “We had answers to our first two runs and made a solid pass on the third one. I wasn’t expecting that in the heat, but (crew chief David) Grubnic said he wanted to push and wanted to get us in the top of the field. It was pretty outstanding for this team.”

Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Tasca’s Friday run of 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang held up for his first No. 1 of the season and seventh overall. Anderson had a 6.604 at 208.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 of the year and 119th in his career.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

