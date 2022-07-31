Governor Newsom declares State of Emergency in Siskiyou County due to McKinney Fire

krcrtv.com
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings in Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Evacuation orders for portions of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings, according to the office of emergency services. Siskiyou Zones Downgraded:SIS – 3404-ASIS – 3508-ASIS – 3609-BThe Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says the areas impacted primarily encompass Yreka from Fairchild Street and Shasta Avenue to the edge of the residential district.
ABC News responds to claims they unlawfully entered private property in McKinney Fire zone
REDDING, Calif. — The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned tens of thousands of acres and killed at least four people attracting media attention from across the country. Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued a sharply worded public reminder about the laws that govern media access...
Deadly Siskiyou County wildfire | North State wells going dry | California lawmakers return to Capitol
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Aug. 1. Wildfire explodes in Siskiyou County; sheriff reports 2 deaths. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County — near the Oregon border — exploded over the weekend and is the largest in California this year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported today at least two people have died. The fire has grown to more than 52,000 acres, and it has prompted evacuations in Yreka, the county’s largest city.
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
Death toll rises to 4 in massive McKinney Fire burning near Oregon border, officials say
The out of control McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border is being blamed for two more deaths.
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4
SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
Thousands evacuate McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, evacuee describes leaving home
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire left thousands under evacuation orders and the Red Cross has set up shelters for those fleeing the fire. Amy Travis, the public information officer for the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES), said there are 3,000 people under an evacuation order and another 3,000 under an evacuation warning.
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Q&A: McKinney Fire incident management answers questions on deadly blaze
YREKA, Calif. — The death toll in McKinney Fire wildfire zone has risen to four as of Tuesday morning. Mike Lindbery, a Public Information Officer with the fire’s incident management team, spoke with Daybreak Anchor Nazy Javid Tuesday morning about the fire activity. Just four hours after the...
McKinney Fire: Increased fire activity expected as temperatures rise
YREKA, Calif. — Hotter and drier weather could mean more dangerous conditions for crews battling the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire has burned 57,515 acres and is 0% contained. Four people have been killed in the fire. According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), rain Tuesday...
Fire danger level rising to "extreme" in Jackson and Josephine counties
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "extreme" (red) at midnight on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The extreme danger applies to the city of Grants Pass as well.
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka is open despite evacuation warning
YREKA — Amid the evacuations in Siskiyou County, Fairchild Medical Center will not be admitting patients but will be offering non-emergency care from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The hospital is located in a zone that is currently yellow, meaning there is a warning to be prepared to evacuate.
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
