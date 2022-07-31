Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend.

Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable.

If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an assortment of rides around the fairgrounds.

If you missed out on the fun today, you can still enjoy the Illinois Lake County Fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the fair, visit their website at lcfair.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.