Carrasco, Lindor lead Mets past Marlins 4-0 for 5th straight

Kershaw threw 66 pitches on Thursday, allowing just one earned run off three hits while striking out four. The 34-year-old ace is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 15 starts for the Dodgers this season. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's back "checked up on him" during...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO