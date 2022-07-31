COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 1984, National Night Out has been held on the first Tuesday of August. Tuesday evening, that tradition continued in the Midlands. “The premise of the event is to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. It’s a beautiful thing to see law enforcement with members of the community at our location having fun and sharing a meal,” said Michael Parker, program director at The Meeting Place Church. “It’s very important. It makes our community a better place.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO