WBTV
Earthquake reported near Blowing Rock, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off of U.S. 321 just north of Blowing Rock, and south of Boone at 12:22 a.m. (EST) Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 2.1 kilometers. Numerous smaller magnitude earthquakes have...
WIS-TV
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice...
71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues
ELGIN, S.C. — A small rumble on Saturday morning now brings the earthquake count to 71 for the Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County - a count that began 215 days earlier when a magnitude 3.3 set off a record-breaking swarm for the region. The Saturday quake happened...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for missing veteran with memory loss
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing veteran who suffers from memory loss and other health issues. Authorities say Millard Hunter, 61, went into the Shaw Air Force Base around 5 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. They believe he may...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WMBF
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies ambushed in Northeast Columbia subdivision
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies with Richland County Sheriff’s Department were ambushed with gunfire at around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The ambush took place at Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. Deputies were called to the neighborhood over a possible domestic dispute. But when...
abccolumbia.com
SCDNR searching for missing boater on Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators say they are searching for a missing person who may be a possible drowning victim on Lake Murray. Officials say on July 31st the boater jumped off the boat and did not resurface late that afternoon near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
abccolumbia.com
Midlands resident helps victims of Kentucky flooding
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As rescue teams continue to help victims of Kentucky’s flooding, some local Midlands residents are doing their part to help as well. Bob Mann, a Gaston resident, arrived in Kentucky this past Saturday. He and other American Red Cross volunteers are currently camped out at the University of Pikeville. Each day, part of his job is to help find places for flood victims to stay.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands residents hang out with law enforcement at National Night Out events
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 1984, National Night Out has been held on the first Tuesday of August. Tuesday evening, that tradition continued in the Midlands. “The premise of the event is to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. It’s a beautiful thing to see law enforcement with members of the community at our location having fun and sharing a meal,” said Michael Parker, program director at The Meeting Place Church. “It’s very important. It makes our community a better place.”
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
A hot forecast as some counties head back to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is back in session!. At least for a few counties here across the Midlands. The good news is that while hot, the weather should cooperate to start things off!. As we start off the work week, rain chances looks to remain somewhat lower as the...
wach.com
Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Mineral Springs Road has an outbound lane closed according to Lexington Police. Please drive alert as first responders are on scene and working in the roadway.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter PD suspect foul play in recent death
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department says a man they believe could have information concerning the death of a man found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body turned himself into police Wednesday night. Authorities are not calling 42 year old Thomas Brooks a suspect, but say they want to speak with him concerning what they are calling a “suspicious death”.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Columbia Police identify barricaded suspect
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has identified the man they say held them at bay for several hours, refusing to come out of one of the units at a Northeast apartment complex. Officials say they had a heavy police presence and eventually were forced to call in the SWAT team as well as a crisis negotiator before they were able to get the suspect, now identified at Marquise Tyrin Green to surrender to police.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man charged with murder in beating death
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
abccolumbia.com
Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
