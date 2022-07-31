Hyman, Tavella take FR Americas wins at NJMP

Zhou Guanyu says the ongoing uncertainty regarding Oscar Piastri’s situation at Alpine shows he was right to leave the team for Alfa Romeo. The Chinese driver was part of the Alpine academy alongside Piastri and the pair fought for the Formula 2 drivers’ championship last year, with Zhou finishing third while the Australian took the title. However, it was Zhou who made the step up to Formula 1 by joining Alfa Romeo for this season, while there is still no clarity over where Piastri will end up in 2023 after he rejected Alpine’s claim to his services for next year. Zhou believes this proves he made the right call to leave the French constructor.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO