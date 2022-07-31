Hyman, Tavella take FR Americas wins at NJMP

racer.com
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Racing on TV, August 5-7
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook
If there is a battle of the manufacturers, Ford is bringing up the rear in the NASCAR Cup Series as the calendar turns to August. Three drivers have combined for four Ford wins through 22 races, which started with rookie Austin Cindric’s triumph in the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe followed suit with his first career Cup Series win three weeks later at Phoenix.
INTERVIEW: Seth Hammaker
Walking into the opening round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Honda Fox Raceway in Southern California, an announcer’s voice boomed out over the facility’s public address system. “And that does it! Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker just stopped the clock with...
Road to Indy talent watch: Nicholas d’Orlando
Nicholas d’Orlando put his name on the list of rising open-wheel stars over the past two years, following in the footsteps of his older brother Michael as he began a march up the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder. D’Orlando, 19, plans to parlay a partial 2022...
Big Brake Fuelie Corvette, Shelby Cobra Dragonsnake highlight Mecum Monterey Auction
There’s a tremendous amount of excitement brewing for the upcoming Mecum Monterey Auction scheduled to take place August 18-20 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. The setting is on the lawns of Del Monte Golf Course, where perusing the vehicles up for auction is easy on the feet, and what an amazing selection of featured lots there are for Vintage Motorsport readers looking for that special collector car, motorcycle or race car — some 600 vehicles in total.
NASCAR should be handing out penalties like candy – Keselowski
Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR should be handing out more penalties to send a message to the NASCAR Cup Series garage, and revealed that RFK Racing responded to his L2 penalty earlier this year by communicating across the team that it needed to stop playing games with the race cars. RFK,...
Hawksworth happy to be back in the saddle again
Any mention of motorcycles will not be tolerated by Jack Hawksworth. “We don’t talk about that,” he said with a laugh. Facetious silence aside, Hawksworth is serious about his journey back to full strength after a spill on a dirt bike in May left him with back and ankle injuries that kept him from racing.
Take two for Sylvia Wilkinson's 'Dirt Tracks to Glory'
A fond reader of Sylvia Wilkinson’s writing (I devoured “The Stainless Steel Carrot” in a little over a week), I was delighted to hear that our good friends at Racemaker Press were publishing an updated printing of her 1982 book, “Dirt Tracks to Glory: The Early Days of Stock Car Racing As Told by the Participants.”
Meyer Shank pushing for late-season turnaround
Meyer Shank Racing’s run through the last four races have left the Ohio-based IndyCar team in search of relief. A glimpse of hope was found with Simon Pagenaud’s drive to seventh place at Toronto, but from there, a punishing sequence where a pair of 23rds at the Iowa doubleheader and an out-of-fuel finish of 25th last weekend has dropped the Frenchman to 13th in the championship.
WRC dominator Rovanpera targets home win on super-fast Rally Finland
Can anyone stop Kalle Rovanpera making it six wins from eight rounds of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship when the 21-year-old Flying Finn takes on his home event, Rally Finland, this week?. The Toyota Gazoo Racing phenom has a huge, 83-point lead in the WRC title battle, and with...
New IndyCar headrest in development for 2023
The NTT IndyCar Series has another safety development in the works with a redesigned cockpit head surround coming in 2023. The piece, which is made from carbon fiber and foam, will incorporate lessons taken from crashes encountered during the aeroscreen era, which began in 2020, where some drivers have been observed moving higher than desired in the cockpit in certain impacts. With the installation of the aeroscreen, some — but not all — drivers have taken to sitting higher in the car to gain an unobstructed view through the safety device.
Alpine promotes Piastri to 2023 race seat amid rumored McLaren interest
Alpine claims Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 despite doubts over his intentions, and without comment from the young Australian. Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard joined Aston Martin, but earlier on Tuesday Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted to the BBC there could be a dispute ahead with the Australian’s management team – including Mark Webber – believed to have spoken to McLaren about a possible switch.
Roe joins HMD for Nashville Indy Lights
TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights driver James Roe has moved to HMD Motorsports for the 10th round of the championship. The young Irishman follows former TJ Speed teammate Kyffin Simpson, who recently joined HMD. Roe replaces Canada’s Antonio Serravalle in the No. 11 entry starting this weekend in Nashville.
Hand to make IMSA return at Road America with PF Racing
Joey Hand will make his return to the IMSA paddock this weekend at Road America, where he will fill in for Chad McCumbee in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Hand will join James Pesek in the car for the remainder of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season. Hand...
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
The science of tire deg management in IMSA
“Tire deg.” If you follow racing, you’ve heard the term. It’s short for “tire degradation,” but it doesn’t necessarily mean what it seems. It’s not simply about tire wear. It’s a complicated mix of temperature, surface, compound, conditions and driving style. In other words, all the elements that cause rubber to break down and wear out.
VeeKay staying with Ed Carpenter Racing
The highest profile free agent in the NTT IndyCar Series will be staying put as Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter Racing have agreed to a new multi-year contract. The talented 21-year-old from Holland will remain in the No. 21 ECR Chevy — the only car and team he’s known since joining IndyCar in 2020 — as teammate to Ed Carpenter and Conor Daly.
Piastri situation shows I was right to leave Alpine - Zhou
Zhou Guanyu says the ongoing uncertainty regarding Oscar Piastri’s situation at Alpine shows he was right to leave the team for Alfa Romeo. The Chinese driver was part of the Alpine academy alongside Piastri and the pair fought for the Formula 2 drivers’ championship last year, with Zhou finishing third while the Australian took the title. However, it was Zhou who made the step up to Formula 1 by joining Alfa Romeo for this season, while there is still no clarity over where Piastri will end up in 2023 after he rejected Alpine’s claim to his services for next year. Zhou believes this proves he made the right call to leave the French constructor.
Rossi, Andretti Autosport penalized for technical infraction at IMS road course
The NTT IndyCar Series has announced a $25,000 fine to Alexander Rossi, winner of Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix, the loss of 20 points for the Californian in the Drivers’ championship and 20 points have also been taken from the Andretti Autosport team in the Entrants’ championship for a post-race technical inspection failure the No. 27 Honda.
