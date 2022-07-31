ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney Theme Park Rival Launches New Thrill Ride

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Competition for guests is fierce among the top theme parks in the U.S. with operators such as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Cedar Fair L.P. Report and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report constantly introducing new attractions and installing new rides

Theme parks know they need to have the latest and most exciting attractions to keep drawing the crowds to fill their properties. The competition ramped up in 2010 after Universal Orlando Resort introduced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure, then added Wizarding World to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Studios Hollywood in California in 2016.

Disney answered soon afterward adding Pandora - The World of Avatar land to Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017 and Toy Story Land to its Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018.

But that wasn't enough for Disney. The following year, the Mouse House followed with spectacular openings of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in May 2019, and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019. And it didn't stop there, adding the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride in December 2019 at Hollywood Studios and the in January 2020 at Disneyland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlqXr_0gz9XPzy00
Image source: Shutterstock

New Attractions Coming to Theme parks

Disney's Epcot in Orlando in October 2021 opened Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride and on May 27 opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster. Disney in May also began testing its new Tron Lightcycle Run coaster ride, which has been under construction since 2018, at Magic Kingdom in Orlando. No opening date has been scheduled, but it's getting close.

Universal Studios Parks are not standing still for all of Disney's additions. Universal Studios Hollywood has plans to open Super Nintendo World at its park in 2023 and in 2025, Universal Studios Orlando plans to open a third theme park, Epic Universe.

Cedar Fair, which plans to close its California Great America in Santa Clara, Calif. by 2033 after selling the land occupying the park to a developer, is rumored to have plans to soon move a ride at that park, Psycho Mouse, to its Cedar Point theme park in Sandusky, Ohio. That move would be part of a much bigger ongoing development project at Cedar Point to build a new Boardwalk-themed area at the park that is expected to open in 2023.

Exciting Thrill Ride Opens

The latest excitement at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas, is the July 30 opening of Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, touted as the world's steepest dive coaster.

The ride consists of three 21-passenger trains that lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 miles per hour. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale, according to the park's website.

Riders must observe the height limits of a minimum 52 inches to a maximum 78 inches tall.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Cinemablend

After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath

Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Cmcsa#Finance Dis#Finance Stocks#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Theme Park#Disney Theme Parks#Travel Guide#Disney World#Universal Orlando Resort#Wizarding World#Universal Studios Orlando#Toy Story Land#Disney Hollywood Studios#The Mouse House#Walt Disney World#New Attractions
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy