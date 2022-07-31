BHC Baseball Coach of the Year: Abingdon's Mark Francisco

heraldcourier.com
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
Blevins joins State Liners; sudden downpour washes out baseball again
BRISTOL, Va. – Less than three months after playing in the state baseball tournament, Brayden Blevins will suit up for the Bristol State Liners. The recent Tennessee High graduate has joined his hometown Appalachian League club, but his debut with the team was delayed. The State Liners (13-34) had...
Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice
East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday. Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).
Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons. Timmons who has been at VHS for several seasons, is currently not listed on the city school athletics website – as the...
ETSU AD resigns, women's coach to be fired for Title IX complaints
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan to fire women's basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season. Harris was suspended Monday with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15. Two former...
WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils
GATE CITY, Va. – It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field. “We were going against Virginia High,” Fleming said. “They ran the...
WATCH NOW: Truck Series leader Smith draws rave reviews from Carrier
Zane Smith received an education in grassroots racing last year - Southwest Virginia style. Following a visit to the Abingdon race shop of Highlands Motorsports, the 23-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California, dropped by the historic headquarters of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team. Smith made a positive impression...
Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. “We are so excited to have...
Bristol neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities. John Lewis LongCASTLEWOOD, Va.John Lewis Long, 83, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennesse…
Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak
Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.
Bristol, Tennessee students get two-hour beginning to a fresh new year
School is back in session in Bristol, Tennessee this week where the city school system is intent on putting past years in the rear view mirror and staying focused on starting anew. The theme for the 2022-2023 school year at Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) is #BTCSIgnite – “Ignite” being...
E&H shuffles offices to find more student housing as enrollment booms
In preparation for the arrival of 450 new students, Emory & Henry College has relocated the Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) offices in order to turn workspace into student housing. This is not the first time the college has had to get creative with its student housing...
Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
$650,000 in donations to double Abingdon dental clinic's capacity
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center revealed plans to expand its facilities, hire additional dentists and offer more services for patients across Southwest Virginia. The clinic, which provides affordable oral health care to the underserved and uninsured, is the first recipient of dollars from the Wellspring Foundation.
Dental center to begin $650,000 expansion
ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon dental facility today announced a major expansion, thanks to $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, which provides oral health care to under-served and uninsured people in the region, announced the plans in conjunction with receiving a $500,000 grant from Wellspring Foundation. "It is...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Bluff City Town Council is looking to fill two seats following resignations
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bluff City, Tennessee Town Council, accepted the resignations of Mayor Richard Bowling and Alderman Eric Ward during its meeting Tuesday leaving the five-member board two members short. Bowling, who served in the position for seven months, was at Tuesday's meeting. He explained he was resigning...
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
