BHC Baseball Coach of the Year: Abingdon's Mark Francisco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO