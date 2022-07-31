The Red River Valley Water Supply Project : Senator John Hoeven addresses concerns of cross-contamination

Senator John Hoeven, made a special visit to the Washburn area, as he continues his efforts to advance critical water supply projects here in our state.

KX has been following the views of landowners and the Garrison Diversion, and in tonight’s top story, we have Senator John Hoeven’s take.

Senator John Hoeven met with the Bureau of Reclamation’s Commissioner, Camille Touton in North Dakota to discuss efforts to advance regional water projects, including the Northwest Area Water Supply, Red River Valley Water Supply, and Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply projects.

Hoeven and Touton first visited the site of the Red River Valley Water Supply Intake near Washburn, North Dakota.

During the tour, the Senator had many questions about the projects taking place in our state.

During the Garrison Diversion roundtable, he pointed out some notable facts.

“Look what we did over at Oaks did you track that? That project if you look at that actual cost, that was massive and they ended up basically turning it over to us because otherwise it would be an albatross for the federal government, and we took it over and turned it into something, so I hope we’re thinking in those terms,” said Senator Hoeven.

That quote ties into previous coverage as landowners too fear Garrison Diversion will start but never finish the project.

Because if it fails, it falls on the landowners.

We asked the question flooding our emails and Facebook messages.

Senator, are there any worries of cross-contamination with the Red River Valley Water Supply project and Canadian water?

“So, that’s why this facility right here is being built, so we take the water out of the Missouri river water which is a part of the rocky mountain watershed, and we treat it, and then it crosses here to the high point to go up to the Hudson Bay drainage, but it treats it before it crosses that divide and so that’s how we address that concern, “he says.

During our visit, we learned that in order to best understand these projects, we need to know the differences.

The red river water supply project is a STATE project.

And the ENDAWS project is strictly federal .

So, now North Dakota landowners are looking at MORE than one pipe, take note.

