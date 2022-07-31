DeLand police search for 4th suspect after deadly carjacking near technical college

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are looking for a man they said is connected to a murder.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Terrell Maddox.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said he lives in New Smyrna Beach but is known to hang around the Daytona Beach area.

Investigators said Maddox and three other men shot and killed someone near Florida Technical College.

Police said they were trying to take the victim’s car.

The other three men are already in jail.

Police said Maddox is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group