Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 5 days ago
olympics.nbcsports.com

ESPN

After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back

For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Brenna Dowell
Person
Konnor Mcclain
Person
Leanne Wong
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Jade Carey
Person
Kayla Dicello
NBC Sports

RCR tabs Austin Hill for Cup debut at Michigan

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Hill has been entered in the team’s No. 33 Chevrolet. Hill, 28, owns two wins in the Xfinity Series this year and won a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles

Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Marcelo Mayer update: Top Red Sox prospect continues torrid stretch

The 2022 Boston Red Sox aren't exactly World Series contenders, but at least the future looks bright. The brightest star in Boston's farm system is shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Mayer has lofty expectations as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, but he's been living up to the hype this season with the Single-A Affiliate Salem (Va.) Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA

