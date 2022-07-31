Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals

For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO