Leanne Wong wins U.S. Classic ahead of gymnastics nationals

olympics.nbcsports.com
Related
Tennis-Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
NBC Sports
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
ESPN
After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back
For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
RCR tabs Austin Hill for Cup debut at Michigan
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Hill has been entered in the team’s No. 33 Chevrolet. Hill, 28, owns two wins in the Xfinity Series this year and won a...
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
NFL・
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF・
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls softball team from La Verne hit the big time, on their way to Little League World Series
'This is a once in a lifetime thing.' The team members from talented group of girls from La Verne are hitting it out of the park as they head to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.
NBC Sports
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
NBC Sports
Why are Jazz trying to trade Donovan Mitchell? He reportedly was leaving anyway
Donovan Mitchell is beloved in Utah — the Jazz drafted him, developed him, he was the leading scorer on a team with the best record in the NBA, and is involved in the community. He has never asked for a trade. Yet Danny Ainge and the Jazz are trying...
NBC Sports
Marcelo Mayer update: Top Red Sox prospect continues torrid stretch
The 2022 Boston Red Sox aren't exactly World Series contenders, but at least the future looks bright. The brightest star in Boston's farm system is shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Mayer has lofty expectations as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, but he's been living up to the hype this season with the Single-A Affiliate Salem (Va.) Red Sox.
Comments / 0