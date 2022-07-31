Motorcyclist, passenger in car killed in Westside crash: FHP

www.news4jax.com
Man killed after being hit by four cars on I-95, FHP said
YULEE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday night after getting hit by four cars on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The four cars were heading north on I-95 at the time of the accident, FHP said. Deputies said a man ran out into traffic and was hit.
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43...
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Woman in critical condition following New Town shooting; Police searching for man involved: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.
