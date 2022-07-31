St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity

www.ksnblocal4.com
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way holds its annual ‘Tour of Agencies’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way held its annual ‘Tour of Agencies,’ introducing locals and nonprofit leaders to 17 nonprofits under the United Way umbrella. Attendees rode a bus around Grand Island learning how to connect, volunteer, and serve their community. “There are several things I...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Zion Academy Garden Classroom
Fun events happening across the Tri-cities this weekend. Devoted public servant, good father, and loving husband, those are just a few of Christopher Marcello’s attributes remembered fondly by colleagues.
KSNB Local4
Hastings community comes together in ‘National Night Out’
Jay Beckby, owner of Beckby's Motors, said his business is not seeing nearly as many customers coming through its doors since the construction began blocking off the entrance to the parking lot. Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking. Updated: 7 hours ago. A ground breaking ceremony...
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
News Channel Nebraska
Wilcox area supports family of fallen farmer, hosting Jarad Robinson Memorial Fundraiser
WILCOX, NE — This cross memorial honoring Jarad Robinson sits just over a mile west of Wilcox in south central Nebraska. It’s displayed on the property where Robinson worked as a farmer and rancher until his tragic death in a farm accident two weeks ago. Inscribed on the cross is the title of Paul Harvey’s immortal speech "So God Made a Farmer." A speech the Robinson family says was the perfect description of their lost loved one.
KSNB Local4
Masks optional for GIPS ‘22-’23 school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Grand Island Public Schools will begin the ‘22-’23 school year as Masks Optional in all district buildings and activities hosted on GIPS grounds. Individuals may wear a mask based on their personal preference and level of risk. Best-effort preventative measures such as...
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
KSNB Local4
Health care workers honored with discount at Barn Festival shops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health care workers are being recognized at the Barn Festival this week for all of their hard work and service to their communities. They were able to receive 15% off their purchase on Monday inside the shops on the Barn Festival grounds. But the discount doesn’t end there — it’s returning again Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and “The Big Pig” food truck will be on site serving up dinner.
KSNB Local4
Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. The changes to the former Kaufman Plaza will to include a more permanent stage for the the summer concert series and green space with low-maintenance landscaping. The...
KSNB Local4
GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello to be laid to rest on Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND-HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Police Department Investigator Christopher Marcello will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Hastings. The funeral is happening at 10 a.m., at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. After the funeral, Investigator Marcello will head to his final resting place...
KSNB Local4
Feel Fit Under New Ownership
Devoted public servant, good father, and loving husband, those are just a few of Christopher Marcello’s attributes remembered fondly by colleagues. Office Marcello was laid to rest in Hastings following the funeral earlier in Grand Island. Hastings PD hiring officers. Updated: 21 hours ago. Local4 TODAY. Police agencies host...
KSNB Local4
High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health Good Samaritan gets 5 stars from CMS
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan received the highest achievement possible from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For the second year in a row, the Kearney hospital received five stars in the Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. On July 278, CMS updated its Care Compare...
KSNB Local4
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
KSNB Local4
Hastings businesses frustrated with Highway 6 construction
A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work, on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. Police said the man had been involved in a bar fight before the crash.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Police to hire five new officers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department is currently accepting applications for five new officers to join their team. This comes after several resignations and retirements, opening those spots in the force. “We’re kind of grouped in with the rest of the nation that’s having issues with hiring and...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
Health care workers can visit the Barn Festival stores on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive 15 percent off their purchase. There will also be a food truck. Job site superintendent Hon Chase said the jail project was on schedule or even running a bit ahead schedule. Increase...
KSNB Local4
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen red 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier in the 1100 block of South Sycamore Street.
KSNB Local4
First 48 aims to support first-year football players
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The inaugural First 48, a program developed by the Hastings College Student Engagement team, Alumni Association and Bronco football, will welcome more than 50 first-year football players to campus Friday, August 5, two days before fall camp begins. First 48 aims to connect the student...
