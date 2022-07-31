www.morningjournal.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 adults, 1 boy found shot at scene where car crashed into Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person or group of suspects accused of shooting three people late Wednesday night. According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help. Detectives learned during...
Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. July 30, a car crash occurred at Goodnor and Silsby roads. One of the drivers quickly left the scene. About 40 minutes later, police were alerted that the driver was in the area of Cedar Road and Washington Boulevard. Police located the damaged vehicle and the suspect,...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
Police K-9 recovers from stabbing in Lorain
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. According to city officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Avenue.
Chronicle-Telegram
Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting
LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of breaking into man’s house, pepper spraying him
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.
Morning Journal
Woman says man shot by Lorain police was on violent spree before his killing
The man who was killed by Lorain police July 30 when they tried to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been on a violent crime spree before his death, according to an interview with the mother of the girlfriend police say he stabbed that triggered the warrant for his arrest.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Woman convicted in fatal shooting of off-duty Ohio officer
The Ohio woman faces a potential life term with no chance for parole when she is sentenced this year.
cleveland19.com
Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills were arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The victim, Maurice...
Akron man found guilty of fatally shooting woman
A Summit County jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a woman during a robbery attempt.
Morning Journal
Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor
An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Morning Journal
Elyria investigation continues into Lorain police officer involved shooting
The 48-year-old man shot dead by Lorain police July 30 in the basement of a house in the 1200 block of West 20th Street as they attempted to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been living in the residence for almost a month. The man was living there...
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
clevelandurbannews.com
Fate of 19-year-old-Black Cleveland area woman accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer to death is in the hands of jurors.....Tamara McLoyd is accused of shooting Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to death on New Years Eve in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The fate of a 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman charged in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek in the Kamms Corner neighborhood on the city's largely White west side is in the hands of jurors, who will begin deliberating on Wednesday.
