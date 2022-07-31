ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Police identify deceased in officer involved shooting

LORAIN — The Elyria Police Department have identified the man killed by Lorain police on Saturday. Charles White, 48, was shot and killed by officers while they were attempting to serve a warrant for felonious assault, according to a news release from Elyria police, who are overseeing the investigation.
ELYRIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of breaking into man’s house, pepper spraying him

SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old woman was charged with a felony on July 28 after she allegedly broke into a man’s house and pepper sprayed him, which caused to be hospitalized. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Linden Street house for a 911 hang up call, where the caller gave only gave the address and said to hurry up. Soon after that call, according to the report, a woman called 911 and said that Davina McEwen was trying to enter her husband’s house and pepper sprayed him.
Morning Journal

Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor

An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
OBERLIN, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Fate of 19-year-old-Black Cleveland area woman accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer to death is in the hands of jurors.....Tamara McLoyd is accused of shooting Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to death on New Years Eve in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The fate of a 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman charged in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek in the Kamms Corner neighborhood on the city's largely White west side is in the hands of jurors, who will begin deliberating on Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH

