One man dead after early morning shooting at Colleton County bar

walterborolive.com
Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another
A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
connect-bridgeport.com
One Man Charged, One Man Dead in Fatal Shooting where Both Individuals Thought Gun was Unloaded
According to Metronews, a man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
WJCL
One in custody following second hammer attack at Thunderbolt gas station
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Thunderbolt Police have a man in custody following the second armed robbery of a gas station Thursday in which a convenience store clerk was struck with a hammer. The second robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Chevron on East Victory Drive which is less than...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
WJCL
UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
live5news.com
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in. Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page....
WJCL
Thunderbolt gas station clerk struck in head with hammer during violent robbery
Thunderbolt Police are trying to identify the fast-acting bandit who violently robbed a gas station clerk in about a minute. Police say the man entered the Enmarket on East Victory Drive at 3:45 Thursday morning and was out the door by 3:46. During that time he struck the clerk in...
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening. Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
live5news.com
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
live5news.com
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police have arrested a man after they found a dead body in a home. Randy Moore has been arrested and charged with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. Police responded to a home on Lily Place in Summerville in reference to a CPR...
sclawyersweekly.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
The Post and Courier
Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County
GOOSE CREEK — An Amtrak passenger train collided after midnight Aug. 3 with a car that was abandoned on the tracks during a high-speed pursuit with a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was charged with failure...
