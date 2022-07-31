ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

One man dead after early morning shooting at Colleton County bar

By Brooke Butler
WJCL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wjcl.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another

A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
WALTERBORO, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

One Man Charged, One Man Dead in Fatal Shooting where Both Individuals Thought Gun was Unloaded

According to Metronews, a man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in. Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page....
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ccso#Colleton Fire Rescue
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening. Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M

A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy