Teen killed, 4 wounded in knife attack on Wisconsin river; suspect arrested

Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach
A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
A Man Claimed He Was Acting In Self-Defense When He Stabbed Five People On A River, Killing A 17-Year-Old
Nicolae Miu told police he feared for his life, even as witnesses and video suggested he instigated the confrontation and hit a woman in the group first, court documents said.
Police: Woman shoots boy, 13, who was part of group that tried to break into her car, pointed gun at her in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police said a woman shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who was part of a group that tried to break into her car, and then pointed a gun at her, in Hyde Park Friday night. At 7:58 p.m., four to five males were trying to break into...
Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, charged in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured
SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.Charges filed in St. Croix County against Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four additional counts of attempted first-degree homicide.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims sustained stab wounds to their midsections. Two have since been released from the hospital, but one of them died as a result of his injuries.Authorities said the...
Expert: Many questions remain about incident in which teen was pinned, punched during arrest in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- It has been 48 hours since Oak Lawn police initiated a traffic stop that led to the violent arrest of a 17-year-old boy. A viral video of the incident led to protests from activists and the teen's relatives. But the story became more complicated as other angles of the incident emerged – which led police brass to say the officers acted appropriately after a threat of a gun was at play.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Michigan family found dead after being denied protection order against husband
A Michigan woman and her family were found dead two weeks after she was denied a protection order against him. The judge said there was “insufficient evidence of immediate or irreparable injury, loss or damage.” The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. WPBN’s Ireland Viscount reports.July 14, 2022.
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Police officer, 24, shot dead during traffic stop before suspect leads cops on high-speed chase
A POLICE officer was shot and killed in the line of duty after a routine traffic stop before the suspect led police on a high-speed chase. Indiana State Police Sergeant Scott P. Keegan said 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz was killed around 2am on Sunday when Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, allegedly fired multiple rounds his way and struck him at least once.
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.
Woman who scared off a grizzly bear on a Montana camping trip was killed when it returned later and attacked her in her sleep, investigation finds
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Ovando, Montana, last year. An investigation found that Lokan scared off the bear an hour before it came back and killed her. The report said Lokan declined an offer to stay in a hotel after she chased...
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
Girl Dies After Theme Park Drowning Incident
A young girl is dead a week after a suspected drowning incident at a popular Midwest water park. The child, who has not been named, was found unresponsive on July 5 in a pool in the Coconut Grove area of Oceans of Fun, a water park operating in Kansas City, Missouri. City firefighters responded to the scene and promptly transported the girl to Children's Mercy Hospital for treatment. The Coconut Grove area was shut down in the aftermath of the incident.
