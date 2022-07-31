Confetti cannons at Quail Springs Mall mistaken as gunfire

okcfox.com
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
Cat dies, dog rescued from hotel fire in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An early morning fire destroyed a hotel room a couple was living in, Thursday. Oklahoma City Firefighters say they responded to a call of a fire just after 5:00 am at the Plaza Inn along the 3200 block of South Prospect Avenue. Crews found a...
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
Pauls Valley police say eleven dogs dead and several other animals rescued from property
Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say a group of people claiming to be dog trainers allowed eleven dogs to die after officers say they were locked in a shed in the heat without enough water. Some of these dogs belonged to a rescue out of Fort...
Oklahoma City police arrest man after 10-year-old boy abducted from OKC Ballpark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after kidnapping a young boy from a ballpark during his baseball practice on Wednesday. Oklahoma City Police responded to PCA Ball Fields in the 3100 block of W. Britton Rd. in reference to a missing 10-year-old boy. Upon arrival, the mother...
Yukon police searching for man who followed multiple women in Target, fondling himself
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Yukon Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man who followed multiple women around a Target while fondling himself. Police say the man pictured was following several women around in a Target in Yukon on July 23. Two of the victims noticed that he had began to fondle himself.
Seminole police and family search for father missing since May
Seminole, Okla. (KOKH) — A Seminole County man has been missing since May and police say they are investigating his disappearance. Family members tell us they are concerned for his safety. It has been twelve weeks since loved ones have heard from or seen Dustin Christensen. The family says...
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Prada
Now is the time if you've ever wanted a furry friend to add to your home. Jerri McDowell with the OKC Animal Welfare tells us the shelter is at capacity and desperately needs Oklahomans to step up and adopt or foster a pet. Meet our Pet Pal of the week......
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
Malcolm visits Culprits
Malcolm Tubbs visits Culprits in downtown Oklahoma City. For more information on the new restaurant call (405) 778-7320 or click here.
'Consumer Queen' sheds light on back-to-school savings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Saving money is on top of everyone's mind these days and as your kids head back to school, we all want to save money on a bill that can be hundreds or thousands of dollars. FOX 25 spoke to local celebrity and deal hunter, the Consumer...
Okla. County DA seeks life without parole sentence for 17 year old involved in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney (DA) is pursuing a life without parole sentence for a 17-year-old involved in the murder of an 88-year-old woman. Three people have been arrested for the murder of Velma Walker, who was shot to death while on her porch. The...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to deploy teams to Missouri to help with flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteer teams are headed to Missouri to help with people affected by flooded areas. The DR volunteers will leave on Aug. 7 to Missouri where there is immense flooding. Don Williams, State DR Director for Oklahoma Baptists said that Missouri...
OKCPS shares safety approach for 2022-23 school year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before students at Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) go back to class next week, district leaders are walking Fox 25 through their safety approach. A crew spoke with the district's new security director Wayland Cubit. He tells us he will have a special focus this school year.
Malcolm previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Edmond. For more information about the festival click here.
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
How to Play It Safe When Job Hunting
A warning for you when it comes to job searching. Some of the top scams right now revolve around job hunting. We talked to our friends at West Ylla Gosney law firm to find out how to Play it Safe when looking for a job, or even signing off on a paycheck that could be bogus.
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
