Chris Rock Joked ‘Suge Smith’ Slapped Him At 2022 Academy Awards Ceremony

By Niko Mann
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Reportedly Made Another Will Smith Joke During A Comedy Show, And Cancel Culture Was Involved

While the 2022 Academy Awards happened months ago, one particular moment from the telecast continues to make waves. You guessed it: I’m talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on national television. The discourse and fallout from the slap has continued for quite some time, and is affecting the social media number of both celebs. Rock is currently touring with his stand-up act, which occasionally includes a brief reference to the Oscars brouhaha. Chris Rock reportedly made another Will Smith joke during a recent comedy show, and cancer culture was involved.
Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’

Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Rock Speaks On Will Smith Slap: "I Am Not A Victim"

It was the slap heard around the world. After Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, it seemed like everyone had a take on the event. For a while, Rock refused to talk about the hit, but now it seems like he's beginning to open up. In a recent...
The Independent

Chris Rock readdresses Will Smith Oscars slap at stand-up show with Kevin Hart: ‘I’m not a victim’

Chris Rock has once again spoken out about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, reassuring fans that he’s “not a victim”.Previously in March, the 57-year-old comedian briefly addressed the altercation during a sold-out show of his Ego Death tour in Boston, telling the crowd: “I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that...”However recently, on 24 July, while headlining a New Jersey stand-up show alongside Kevin Hart, Rock once again made reference to the slap (according to US Magazine). “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Family ‘Really Proud’ Of Him After His Public Apology For Chris Rock Slap

It’s been four months since the Oscars slap heard round the world. And now that Will Smith, 53, has finally publicly apologized to Chris Rock, 57, for the infamous March 27 onstage smack, HollywoodLife can confirm that the King Richard star’s family members are “proud” of him. Will apologized to comedian Chris in a July 29 Instagram video, which he captioned, “Thanx ya’ll.”
