Lakewood receives $325,000 in commerce grants

Lakewood Water District No Tenant Proposal Result
Lakewood Water District announcement. At the July 21, 2022, Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the Board approved the no tenant proposal. Starting September 5, 2022, Lakewood Water District will no longer be signing up tenants for water service, and accounts will remain in the property owner’s name. If your...
Lakewood seeks to fill Parks and Recreation Advisory Board position
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The position is for a three-year term through September 19, 2025. DESCRIPTION: The role of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is to:. The Parks and Recreation...
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
Puyallup Hosting Second Open House on Shaw Road Improvements
City of Puyallup news release. The City of Puyallup is hosting a second Open House to update the public about the Shaw Road Corridor Study. The event will take place at the Pioneer Park Pavilion on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. The public is invited to come and share their thoughts about the City’s current plan for the corridor.
Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14
Pierce County press release. From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park will be closed. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open. The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and...
southseattleemerald.com
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area for the week of August 3
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The station art can now also be seen at the various stations along the project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods
Officials say these changes will cut down on traffic-related injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists.
KING-5
You just bought something at Evergreen Goodwill. Now follow the money.
SEATTLE — The Evergreen Goodwill flagship in Seattle is the largest Goodwill store in the world. But its ambitions may be even larger. "A lot of folks in the community think that we're just a thrift store, but we're so much more than that," said Eileen Aparis, vice president of mission.
nypressnews.com
Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns
Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
With demand skyrocketing, Snohomish County food banks being forced to ration
EVERETT, Wash. — Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish...
Burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County starts at 12 a.m. on August 5
Pierce County press release. A countywide burn ban in Pierce County is announced effective Friday, Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. until further notice. The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions.
Sound Credit Union Announces Their 2022 Scholarship Recipients
TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce their 2022 scholarship recipients. This year, Sound awarded $20,000 in scholarships to students who are continuing their education. Students recognized through this program were graduating high school seniors as well as adults who applied for Sounds “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. The purpose of Sounds scholarship program is to help ease the financial burden for college and university students.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Your family can take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness. We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and...
KOMO News
Concrete drivers reject latest contract proposal from concrete companies
SEATTLE — The Teamsters Union Local 174 confirmed its concrete workers rejected the latest contract proposal from the concrete companies. The latest four-year proposal was rejected by a vote of 170-1, a full year after the expiration of their contract. In late 2021, employees voted 212-1 to reject an earlier offer, and multiple offers have been rejected since, according to the Teamsters Union Local 174.
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
Chronicle
National Parks — Including Three in Washington — Are Free to Enter Thursday
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
