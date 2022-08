SEATTLE -- With former three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson in attendance as part of a sellout crowd Wednesday, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart continued her push for a second MVP award, scoring a season-high 33 points in 31 minutes as the Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx 89-77. Jackson, who played her entire 12-year WNBA career in Seattle, returned to the city for the first time since having her No. 15 jersey retired in 2016 during Stewart's rookie season. Having the franchise's other MVP in attendance helped motivate Stewart's performance.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO