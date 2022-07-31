Ukraine War: Zelensky orders civilians to evacuate Donetsk region

www.bbc.com
Related
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia accuses US of direct role in Ukraine war
Russia has accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time. A spokesperson for Moscow's defence ministry alleged the US was approving targets for American-made Himars artillery used by Kyiv's forces. Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov said intercepted calls between Ukrainian officials revealed the link....
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds
Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moscow TV protester plays 'Russian roulette' with risky comeback
Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, knew that coming back to Moscow would be akin to playing a game of Russian roulette. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce President Vladimir Putin's military intervention in Ukraine.
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Ukraine war: No sleep in Ukraine’s relentlessly bombed city
The first night is always the hardest in Mykolaiv. Sleep is near impossible in a Ukrainian city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment since the start of the war in February. Your mind is either racing - frantically trying to work out how close the latest explosion was,...
BBC
Watch: China launches missiles in Taiwan drills
China has begun live-fire drills in the region around Taiwan, following a recent visit to the island by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. State TV showed numerous missiles being fired as part of the operation. They targeted waters near Taiwan's coast. Self-ruled Taiwan says the move, which stops ships and planes...
BBC
Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi meets President Tsai to Beijing's fury
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a visit that has been strongly condemned by China. Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit Taiwan, said her delegation had come to make it "unequivocally clear" that the US would not "abandon" the island.
BBC
The sleepless nights of Mykolaiv and Griner jailed - round-up
How do you sleep in a city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment for 161 days and counting?. That is one of the questions the BBC's Andrew Harding asked when he went to Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine. "Sleep? Not much," said the hotel manager one morning, her face...
BBC
Ayman al-Zawahiri: Shock in Kabul as US kills al-Qaeda leader
The first signs of an operation that was months in the making erupted when an attack rocked the centre of Kabul in the early hours of Sunday morning: we heard two thunderous blasts on our street nearby. Speculation swirled around who or what had hit this "empty house" in Sherpur.
BBC
Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi trip labelled as 'extremely dangerous' by Beijing
China has branded a landmark visit to Taiwan by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "extremely dangerous". It accused Ms Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit the island China claims as its own, of "playing with fire". "Those who play with fire will perish by it,"...
Comments / 0