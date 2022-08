IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Though Dutch Fork fields strong players every season, one jersey is definitely worthy of attention this year. “Number four - he’s as good as I’ve ever coached. Jarvis Green, I don’t know why he doesn’t have hundreds of big Power Five offers, but great player,” Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts said. “Can do it all. Can run, can block, can cut, can catch. Loves football. He’s special. Best player on the field.”

IRMO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO