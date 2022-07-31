WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5

katu.com
KATU.com
3.2-magnitude earthquake detected in south King County near Enumclaw, Black Diamond
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit King County between Enumclaw and Black Diamond along highway 169. The earthquake was detected at 6:22 a.m.
KATU.com
Woman killed, man arrested after stabbing during 'domestic-violence' incident
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man allegedly stabbed and killed a woman Monday night at a South Seattle home in the Rainier Valley area while their four young children were inside the residence, police said. Daniel Girmai Tesfai, 42, was booked into the King County Jail...
