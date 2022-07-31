ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring

scriptype.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.scriptype.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
ALLIANCE, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Food caravan held on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
BUFFALO, NY
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, OH
Hudson, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schilling
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
scriptype.com

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town

A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
RICHFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Retirement#Tasking#Elementary Schools#Hvac#Suburban League
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland Heights boy dies after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s Tremont neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arthur McKeller, of Cleveland Heights. Cleveland police said McKeller and a friend were sitting in the 3100 block of Scranton Ave. when...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy