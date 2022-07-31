After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring

www.scriptype.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
Family attorney speaks out after Akron freshman drowns on football team trip
The family of an incoming freshman who drowned on a school football team outing is speaking out through their attorney.
Food caravan held on Jefferson
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
‘This was a fraud’: New evidence revealed in Canton McKinley pizza incident
The attorney representing several Canton McKinley football coaches fired after being accused of forcing a player to eat pepperoni pizza against his religion said the religious discrimination claim is "completely fabricated."
Family of Cleveland Heights sisters who died in hammock collapse sues manufacturer who marketed product as safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Family members of two Cleveland Heights girls who died after a pile of bricks collapsed on them while they lay on a hammock sued the hammock-maker this week, claiming the company knew the product was unsafe. Joseph and Heidi Scaravilli and the estates of their daughters—...
4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
scriptype.com
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town
A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
Winning Mega Millions sold in Northeast Ohio
Two winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio, just not for the top prize.
1 killed, 3 hurt in Cleveland drive-by shooting Friday night
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Friday night on the city's East Side.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland Heights boy dies after shooting in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s Tremont neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arthur McKeller, of Cleveland Heights. Cleveland police said McKeller and a friend were sitting in the 3100 block of Scranton Ave. when...
Akron police chief says community, officers ‘fatigued’ after second police involved shooting
Akron Police have confirmed a female suspect was shot after a foot chase by police.
Ohio grocery store reopened this month after being closed for over 2 years
A popular Ohio grocery store recently reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years. According to local sources, the Earth Fare grocery store at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park closed its doors more than two years ago after filing for bankruptcy.
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
Everything You Missed at the Maze ft Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers Cleveland Concert! [Photos]
It sure is nice to be back outside. Legends Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers put on an all-time show at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last Saturday, and fans are still talking about how amazing the experience truly was. Hosted by WZAK’s own Sam Sylk with hometown DJ...
