Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

Texas congressman calls for Biden to help release Alabama native jailed in Russia
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) is calling for the U.S. government to push for the release of an Alabama native whose family says he is being held on false charges in a Russian prison. ABC 13 Houston is reporting that Brady is urging action in the case of David Barnes,...
Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama
Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Ron DeSantis camp teases ‘major announcement’ Thursday: ‘Prepare for liberal media meltdown of year’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw took to social media Wednesday night to tease a “major announcement” coming on Thursday. “Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year,” Pushaw tweeted. “Everyone get some rest tonight.”. She added that the announcement is official...
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed with 3 others in car crash
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on state highway and collided head-on with...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
Alabama electronic voting machine lawsuit set for Montgomery court hearing
A Montgomery judge has scheduled a hearing for August 30 on the state attorney general’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard and others alleging that Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines are susceptible to hacking and should not be used in the election in November.
U.S. Air Force struggling to recruit, including in Alabama
HOOVER, Ala. — Finding qualified people to join the United States military is becoming difficult for recruiters across the country, including in Alabama. Watch the video above to learn more.
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of state attorney who won’t prosecute abortions
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a state attorney Thursday who said he wouldn’t prosecute abortions prohibited by Florida’s new 15-week ban. Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren is viewed as a rising liberal leader in the Tampa Bay area. He was one of 90 prosecutors nationwide who pledged not to prosecute women receiving an abortion from their doctor.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
Georgia residents can claim embryos as dependents on state taxes, get $3,000 for each unborn child
Georgia residents can now get a $3,000 tax credit for embryos when they claim an unborn child as a dependent on their state taxes. The state’s revenue department made the announcement Monday. “In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
In Alabama town plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief
The heads of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Lowndes County to announce Tuesday a pilot program to help rural communities that face serious sewage problems like those here.
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
