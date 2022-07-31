Rachael’s Food recalls ready-to-eat foods containing meat, poultry

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Rachael’s Food Corporation in Chicopee is recalling over 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry that may be contaminated with listeria.

The USDA recall release says products subject to the recall have establishment numbers EST34657 or P34657 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island. They were produced from July 15th through July 20th.

As of right now there have been no reports of people being infected with listeria.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.