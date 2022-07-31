Auburn High School appears at East Alabama Media Day

www.theplainsman.com
Auburn quarterback arrested, posts bail
Auburn University football player T.J. Finley has been charged by the Auburn Police Division with attempting to elude an officer, which is classified as a misdemeanor. In late July, Finley received a traffic violation, in which he was cited for failure to wear a helmet while riding a moped. He turned himself in to Auburn police Thursday morning, after being told there was a warrant for his arrest, according to reporting done by Al.com.
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama
Family Minded compiled a list of the most famous celebrity from every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
One killed, one injured in Sylacauga shooting
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and a second man was injured after a shooting in Sylacauga Thursday night, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Grove Road around 10:30 p.m. on report of a person who was shot.
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. No further details surrounding the crash were released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12...
Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
Alabama inmates drilling holes in jail walls to smuggle in items
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inmates in Alabama have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones and drugs inside the jail: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver.
Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges. Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning...
Smiths Station man dies after being thrown from motorcycle
A Smiths Station man was killed Friday morning after striking an SUV with his motorcycle and then being thrown into the air and hit by a pickup truck, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforccement Agency. About 8:10 a.m. Friday, Drew F. Terry, 30, was riding a...
