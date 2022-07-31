Auburn High School appears at East Alabama Media Day

Auburn University football player T.J. Finley has been charged by the Auburn Police Division with attempting to elude an officer, which is classified as a misdemeanor. In late July, Finley received a traffic violation, in which he was cited for failure to wear a helmet while riding a moped. He turned himself in to Auburn police Thursday morning, after being told there was a warrant for his arrest, according to reporting done by Al.com.

