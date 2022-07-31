Donald E. Kimple, 83 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on May 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Bernard & Anna (Clapsaddle) Kimple. Donald was predeceased by his wife 51 years, Catherine (Davis) Kimple, who died in 2009. He was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Orrtanna. Donald began his career as a self-employed dry waller with Dillon & Kimple Dry Wall. He and his late wife purchased Kimples Tick Tock Garage in 1968 and they ran the business for 40 years, during that time Donald also owned & operated Kimples Trucking Co. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Cease (John) of Orrtanna, three grandchildren, Kyle Kahn, Nicole Shafer and Samantha Cease, five great grandchildren, Makayla, Piper, Tatum, Landon and Leein, a sister, Mary Jane Banks of Virginia and a brother, Clyde Kimple of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Kahn and two brothers, Jack Kimple and Joseph Kimple. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, New York 10018. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

