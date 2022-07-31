gettysburgconnection.org
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden Gem
Small Business Spotlight: Bacon on a Stick and Jerky from York-Based GnawJaw
abc27.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
Farmers Market celebrates inaugural Civics Engagement Day
The Adams County Farmers Market held its first Civics Engagement Day on Saturday, hosting community organizations including Gettysburg Borough, the Gettysburg Fire and Police Departments, and the Adams County Council of Governments. A number of new voters registered at the voter registration booth. Market Manager Reza Djalal said the goal...
Obituary: Nora H. Cohee
Nora, born April 17, 1929, celebrated her 93rd birthday on her favorite holiday, Easter 2022. Nora entered eternity on Sunday, July 31, 2022. joining her father, Dennis Sullivan (Co. Cork) and mother, Mary Corcoran (Co. Mayo), her eight siblings and her husband, Gerard Jerry Joseph Cohee, who will surely be celebrating Noras arrival.
echo-pilot.com
Volunteers armed with paintbrushes give Greencastle murals some TLC
Thousands of people ride through the railroad underpass on West Baltimore Street in Greencastle every day. For years, they’ve seen deteriorating murals on both sides of the road. This week, drivers are honking their horns and giving thumbs-up to volunteers who’ve picked up paintbrushes to restore the community art....
Obituary: Julia Maria Weishaar
Julia Marie Weishaar, 74, Old Route 30, Biglerville, PA passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Julia was born June 16, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Clarence and Maria Smith Keller. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Weishaar.
Obituary: Robert L. Buckley
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
Obituary: Donald E. Kimple
Donald E. Kimple, 83 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Gettysburg, PA on May 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Bernard & Anna (Clapsaddle) Kimple. Donald was predeceased by his wife 51 years, Catherine (Davis) Kimple, who died in 2009. He was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Orrtanna. Donald began his career as a self-employed dry waller with Dillon & Kimple Dry Wall. He and his late wife purchased Kimples Tick Tock Garage in 1968 and they ran the business for 40 years, during that time Donald also owned & operated Kimples Trucking Co. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Cease (John) of Orrtanna, three grandchildren, Kyle Kahn, Nicole Shafer and Samantha Cease, five great grandchildren, Makayla, Piper, Tatum, Landon and Leein, a sister, Mary Jane Banks of Virginia and a brother, Clyde Kimple of Fayetteville, PA. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly Kahn and two brothers, Jack Kimple and Joseph Kimple. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro, Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, New York 10018. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Gettysburg Area Education Foundation Hosts 4th Annual “Night at the Totem Pole Playhouse”
Gettysburg Area Education Foundation (GAEF) is hosting its 4th Annual GAEF “Evening at the Totem Pole Playhouse” Wednesday, August 10th at 8:00 PM with “Footloose The Musical!” There will be a pre-show reception for all ticket holders in the Totem Pole’s big tent beginning at 6:45 PM.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Washington County in USA Today’s Top 10 best attractions
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second year in a row, both the Big Cork Winery and the C&O canal towpath are on the USA today’s top ten best list. Recognition plays a big part in attracting visitors. ” We spend a lot of time and money promoting these attractions and when […]
Obituary: James Edward Rohanna
James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Born April 6, 1945 in Waynesburg, PA, to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an Associate in Engineering from Penn State York and his B.S. from Mount St. Marys College.
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
