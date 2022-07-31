Al Sigl celebrates 60 years of helping those with special needs

www.whec.com
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live
The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
What’s Good: Library upgrades, pet adoptions, and a casting call
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights upgrades at a library, pet adoptions, and a new film that will be filmed in […]
WHEC TV-10
National Night Out community-building campaign to foster police-community partnerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Residents, police officers and city staff participated in "National Night Out" gatherings across the city of Rochester Tuesday night. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. "It gives...
WHEC TV-10
More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
WUHF
Happier at Home: Who cares for the caregivers?
Deb Marcello from Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to discuss ways caregivers can receive help and be recognized for the services and resources they provide. For more information visit happierathome.com.
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
WHEC TV-10
City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
WHEC TV-10
Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
New Pepper Palace location opening at Greece Ridge Mall
This will be the second Pepper Palace location opened in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.
WUHF
Local chef mixes blues music with fine cuisine
Rochester chef Janella Betances is producing an event called "BBQ-n-Blues" for those who have the love of fine cuisine specifically made for their pallets and blues music. While Betances will be creating exotic cuisines along with smoked seafood medleys and cocktails, Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Joe Beard will be sharing the stage with his two sons Chris Beard, and Dwayne Beard.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday
Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.
WHEC TV-10
At least 75 pets adopted from Lollypop Farm for "Universal Shelter Pet Birthday"
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — Lollypop Farm waived adoption fees on all dogs, cats, and small animals on Monday in honor of Universal Shelter Pet Birthday on Monday. The day is an honorary celebration of shelter pets who may or may not have a known birthday. The shelter, having had an influx of admissions this summer, is looking to help available pets find homes quickly. Potential adopters also receive a celebratory donut from Donuts Delite.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
WHEC TV-10
University of Rochester alumni is going to space in September
NASA (WHEC) — A graduate of the University of Rochester will launch into space in September. Josh Cassada, who earned his Ph.D. in physics from the U of R, will be a member on board the SpaceX Crew-5. The mission to the International Space Station, overseen by company SpaceX, is NASA's fifth commercial space flight.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
WHEC TV-10
City encourages use of spray parks and air-conditioned R-centers during "Cool Sweep"
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Need a break from the heat? The City of Rochester has declared a "Cool Sweep" for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees. Cool Sweeps are intended to help city residents find refuge from the heat. You can visit pools, spray parks,...
