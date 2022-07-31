ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Sigl celebrates 60 years of helping those with special needs

 4 days ago
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live

The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

National Night Out community-building campaign to foster police-community partnerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Residents, police officers and city staff participated in "National Night Out" gatherings across the city of Rochester Tuesday night. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. "It gives...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Happier at Home: Who cares for the caregivers?

Deb Marcello from Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to discuss ways caregivers can receive help and be recognized for the services and resources they provide. For more information visit happierathome.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
BRIGHTON, NY
WUHF

Local chef mixes blues music with fine cuisine

Rochester chef Janella Betances is producing an event called "BBQ-n-Blues" for those who have the love of fine cuisine specifically made for their pallets and blues music. While Betances will be creating exotic cuisines along with smoked seafood medleys and cocktails, Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Joe Beard will be sharing the stage with his two sons Chris Beard, and Dwayne Beard.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

At least 75 pets adopted from Lollypop Farm for "Universal Shelter Pet Birthday"

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — Lollypop Farm waived adoption fees on all dogs, cats, and small animals on Monday in honor of Universal Shelter Pet Birthday on Monday. The day is an honorary celebration of shelter pets who may or may not have a known birthday. The shelter, having had an influx of admissions this summer, is looking to help available pets find homes quickly. Potential adopters also receive a celebratory donut from Donuts Delite.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

University of Rochester alumni is going to space in September

NASA (WHEC) — A graduate of the University of Rochester will launch into space in September. Josh Cassada, who earned his Ph.D. in physics from the U of R, will be a member on board the SpaceX Crew-5. The mission to the International Space Station, overseen by company SpaceX, is NASA's fifth commercial space flight.
ROCHESTER, NY
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Community safety commissioner being considered by city council

On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
ROCHESTER, NY

