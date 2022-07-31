Al Sigl celebrates 60 years of helping those with special needs

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — Lollypop Farm waived adoption fees on all dogs, cats, and small animals on Monday in honor of Universal Shelter Pet Birthday on Monday. The day is an honorary celebration of shelter pets who may or may not have a known birthday. The shelter, having had an influx of admissions this summer, is looking to help available pets find homes quickly. Potential adopters also receive a celebratory donut from Donuts Delite.

FAIRPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO