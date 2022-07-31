ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead after lawn mower collides with car

By AJ Holliday
 5 days ago

CLANTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton.

According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street and the two collided.

The driver of the car had minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance. Names will not be released until the family is notified.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 42

